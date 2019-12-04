|
Jon William Payne
Sparta - Jon William Payne, age 83, of Sparta, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born December 31, 1935 in Wichita, Kansas, the son of Harvey and Lenora (Altenbaumer) Payne. Jon graduated from Chadwick High School where he played basketball for the Cardinals. He attended Southwest Baptist University, and served his country in the U.S. Army. On May 2, 1959 he and Bonnie Leevon Applegate were married.
After 44 years, Jon retired from Missouri Department of Agriculture. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Jon was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Ozark. He loved his family very much and always looked forward to spending time with them.
Survivors include: three children, Terri Forrest and husband Bob of Ozark, Scott Payne of Sparta, and Kathy Eutsler of Nixa; grandchildren, Heather VanHorn and Tom, Abby Bertoldie and Justin, Bub Payne and Melissa, Lyndsey Childers and Ben, Rusty Forrest, Libbianna Jones and Matt; nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Barbara Bray.
The family would like to thank Heather for her loving care of Papa during his final days.
Jon was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie, in 2009, a brother, Howard and two sisters, Betty and Imogene.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 7, in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Dr. Phillips Burden officiating. Burial will follow in Chadwick Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday in the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019