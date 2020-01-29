Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel
Visitation
Following Services
Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel
Jonina P. Buterbaugh


1930 - 2020
Jonina P. Buterbaugh Obituary
Jonina P. Buterbaugh

Springfield - May 11, 1930 - January 26, 2020 Born May 11, 1930 to parents Jean (Ekins) and Walter Parkison in Flat Rock, IL, Jonina Mae (Parkison) Buterbaugh grew up on a farm near Thayer, MO. After graduating from high school in Thayer, she moved to Springfield, MO where she attended what is now Missouri State University. She met and later married Basil (Chris) Buterbaugh on September 9, 1949. Known as Jo to friends, she raised three children Phillip Basil (b. 1952), Keith Martin (b. 1954) and Mark Allen Buterbaugh (b. 1958).

Apart from brief residencies in Fort Scott, KS and Tulsa, OK, Jo was a lifelong resident of Springfield, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother James Parkison; and her husband Chris. She is survived by sons Phil and his wife Carolyn Kelley, Keith and his wife Jana (Lucas) Buterbaugh, and Mark and his wife Susan (Dyer) Buterbaugh, grandsons Christopher, Joseph, Thomas and partner Janice Schilling, John Basil, David and granddaughter Allison (Buterbaugh) Gay and her husband Steven Gay, great grandsons Lucas Buterbaugh and James Harvey Gay.

Jo loved her life and all God's creations within it. She cherished family first but also friends and colleagues from her years at Schweitzer United Methodist Church, Bissett, and Horace Mann Elementary Schools. She loved her circle of friends in bridge clubs and informal get togethers.

The family wishes to thank the Neighborhoods at Quail Creek, caring staff at Cox Heart Health clinic and hospital, as well as the staff and residents of The Montclair for their care and friendship through the last years of Jo's life.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel, followed by visitation until 12:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make a gift of charity to The , 3645 South Ave., Springfield, MO 65807, or Safe to Sleep - Council of Churches, P.O. Box 3947, Springfield, MO 65808- list Safe to Sleep in the memo line of your check, or any other worthy charity that's a protector of people in need.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
