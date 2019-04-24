Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Jorene Thomas
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Sparta Cemetery.
Rogersville - Jorene Robison Thomas, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, 89, Rogersville, passed away April 20, 2019 in her home.

She was born on February 5, 1930 in Sparta, Missouri to Chester "Doc" & Lela Johns Robison. She was united in marriage to R.W. "Bob" Thomas on September 29, 1948. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2018.

Jorene graduated from Sparta High School in 1948 and was a faithful member of Sparta Church of Christ. "Mother worked as hard as Daddy on their dairy, beef and hay farm until they both had to turn the operation over to their grandsons who are still operating the farm today."

Survivors include her daughters Janet Halbrook and husband Dan of Ozark; Cindy Bird and husband Tony; grandsons Joshua Bird and wife Kara, Tyler Bird and wife Sarah, and a very special great grandson Ronan Thomas Bird, all of Rogersville. Also surviving is her loving dog, Mooch; and many other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held from 10 - 11:00 a.m., with services following at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow in Sparta Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fair Haven Children's Home, 3132 n. Fair Haven Loop, Strafford, MO 65757.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019
