|
|
Jorge Luis Padrón
Springfield - The extraordinary life of Jorge Luis Padrón came to its conclusion on February 21, 2019. Surrounded and supported by his family, he passed away at the age of 87, due to complications from a recent stroke. He was a most loving and cherished husband, father, grandfather, and in his final years, great-grandfather. He was also a good-humored and elegant man who made a lasting impression upon everyone who fell under the spell of his generous and welcoming smile.
In the Springfield community Dr. Padrón was best known as a revered Drury University professor and Chemistry Department Chair who exerted a tremendous influence over the careers of hundreds of future professionals and physicians. The strength of his vision and leadership in supporting other faculty members as well as his students led to his appointment as Drury's Vice-President for Academic Affairs (1973-82), and then as Acting President twice, once in 1976-77, and then again in 1980-81.
Nationally and internationally, he was recognized as a highly skilled biochemist who dedicated his scientific life to advances in diabetes research. The depth and breadth of his influence and publications resulted in his life story being included in an important collection of biographies entitled "Ethnic Life Stories," which is available in libraries and on-line.
His "ethnic story" is a story of courage and heritage. He was born on 7 March 1931 in Matanzas, Cuba. His parents, Adriano Padrón y Torra and Amelia Sardin~as y Vega, moved with their four children (Adriano, Carlos, Olga and Jorge) to Havana when he was very young. The family's comfortable life in their homeland was transformed by a devastating political revolution. His father arranged for the family to escape and work together to rebuild their lives in the United States.
Jorge was 17 when he began his studies at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Later, he moved on to the University of Oklahoma where he completed a M.S. degree in Microbiology and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry.
Jorge and his sweetheart, Dorothy Busha, were married on November 21, 1957, in mid-term of Dr. Padrón's first semester of professorship at Drury College. His thirty-nine years at Drury were interlaced with four Fulbright Lectureships (1963-64 in Seville, Spain), (1966-67 in Quito and Guayaquil, Ecuador), and (1984, once again in Quito), along with a NATO Fellowship at Oxford University in 1974. He worked again with his British colleague, Dr. Paul Kent, one more time in the summer of 1978 as a guest at Durham University, England. Dr. Padrón retired in 1993.
One of his greatest commitments and satisfactions after retirement was volunteering 3500 hours in the Cardiac Rehabilitation Center at Mercy Hospital.
Jorge Luis Padrón is survived by his loving wife Dorothy, of Springfield, daughter Anne Smid (husband, David) of Springfield, son Charles (wife, Rita) of Gran Canaria, Spain, son Phillip of Springfield, grandchildren Anthony (wife, Brittany), Andrew (wife, Savannah) and Amelia, all of Springfield, and Natalie Smid and Emily Smid, both of New York City, NY. Great grandchildren are Ledger, Luna and Roxy. Of the Cuban family, only his sister Olga survives him, residing in Miami, Florida.
Jorge and Dorothy Padrón were faithful members of University Heights Baptist Church.
A celebration of Jorge's life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Drury University Stone Chapel to be followed immediately by a reception in the Trustee Science Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Jorge L. Padrón Memorial Fund for Science Education at Drury University. Arrangements are under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2019