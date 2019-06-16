Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Joseph C. Bollard Jr. Obituary
Joseph C Bollard Jr.

Springfield - Joseph C. Bollard, Jr. 96, was born March 26, 1923 in Casper, Wyoming. He passed away June 13, 2019 in Springfield, Missouri. He graduated from Mt. View High School. Joseph served in the Merchant Marines during WWII and was a cook for most of his life on oil tanker ships, traveling around the world.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie, many years ago Joseph is survived by his sister, Norma Boyce of Springfield; niece, Connie Sue Billings, and husband John; nephew Larry Vernon Boyce and wife Kimberly; great-nieces and nephews, Cooper Boyce; Fabiana Boyce; Anthony Collins and wife Angelica; Kristen Haag and husband Brad. Great-great niece, Madddy Haag and great-great nephew, Collin Hagg.

Visitation for Joseph will be Monday, June 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home North, Graveside services will follow at 2:00 pm in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on June 16, 2019
