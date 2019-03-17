Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Central Christian Church
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Christian Church
Joseph C. Cross Obituary
Joseph C. Cross

Springfield - Joseph Carl Cross went to be with his heavenly father, March 13, 2019. He was born in Springfield Missouri on Feb. 6, 1945 the son of James and Josephine Cross.

Joseph was united in marriage to Mary Jane Morris on Oct. 29, 1966, at the Central Christian Church in Springfield Missouri. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016. They were blessed with two children, Kevin and Michelle

Joe was a faithful member of Central Christian Church for many years and enjoyed serving in many areas as we was called upon

Joe grew up in Springfield and attended Campbell Elementary, Pipkin Junior High, and Central High School. While at Central Joe was very active in FFA and attended the national convention. After high school, Joe enrolled at then SMS and participated in ROTC. This experience lead him to volunteer for service with the United States Air Force where he was on active duty for 4 years. During this period, he served at Bein Hoa Air Base in the country of Vietnam. Joe attained the rank of Airman First Class.

Joe spent his working career as a highly skilled carpenter. He had a natural talent for building things. Over the years he built many houses as he worked for various building contractors. For a few years he worked at Silver Dollar City and participated in the construction of several of the shops still present there today. Joe ended his carpentry career working for Cowherd Construction.

Joe enjoyed traveling, reading and collecting Native American artifacts. Over the years, Joe and Mary traveled overseas and they went to most of the fifty states including Alaska and Hawaii.

Joe is survived by his son Kevin; Brother Jerry and wife Dana, of Springfield and many nieces and Nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Jane, and daughter Michelle as well as many beloved aunts and uncles.

Visitation for Joe will be Monday March, 18 2019 from 10am to 11am at Central Christian Church. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am after the visitation. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Central Christian Church.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019
