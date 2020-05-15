|
Dr. Joseph Johnson, Jr.
Springfield - Joseph Cone Johnson, Jr., was born on August 26, 1937, in Houston, TX, to Joseph C. Johnson and Anna Brightwell Johnson. He graduated from Lamar High School in Houston, graduated from Oklahoma University with a degree in Geology, joined the United States Navy, graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, and did his Residency at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. In 1970 he established his OB-GYN practice at the Smith, Glynn, Callaway Clinic in Springfield, MO. After Joe retired, he was very proud of the time he and Martha spent volunteering in St. Lucia at the St. Jude Hospital in Vieux Fort. At the time of his death he was still employed at the Social Services Office in Springfield reviewing Medicaid charts. Joe passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, according to his wishes, very peacefully at home. A huge thank you to Integrity Hospice for their assistance in making this happen—especially to Kristyn and Carolyn. Those who knew Joe will confirm that his main love in life was his family. Then in no particular order he loved fishing, duck hunting, gardening, flowers, birds, JAF, Whispering Wings Lodge, a good Manhattan, James' Coney Island, and football (especially the Kansas City Chiefs and the Oklahoma Sooners). He was very kind, thoughtful, and always ready to have a good time. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega, ACOG, Missouri State Medical Society, Greene County Medical Society, Ducks Unlimited, and the University Club of Springfield. Preceding Joe in death are his parents, and his sister Julie Poteet. Survivors include his wife, Martha, and children: Joseph Cone Johnson III (Beth), Lee's Summit, MO; David Johnson (Christine) Blue Springs, MO; Kathryn Matuch (George) Chester Springs, PA; and stepsons Anthony Osborn (Brent) Shawnee, KS; and Matthew Osborn (Carla) of Springfield, MO. Also surviving are grandchildren: Jacob Johnson (Jessica), Megan Johnson, Jared Johnson, David Johnson, Jaycie Johnson, Spencer Johnson, Jack Johnson, Hayley Solano (Mitchell), Josh Byers, Landon Osborn, and great granddaughters Avery and Emery Johnson. No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to Health Well Foundation at www.healthwellfoudation.org or to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri at https://www.swh.org/giving.html.
