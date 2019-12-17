|
Joseph L. Bowling
Aurora - Joseph L. Bowling, age 81, of Aurora, Missouri passed away on Saturday December 14, 2019 at the home he shared with his loving family. He was born on December 17, 1937 in East Point, Kentucky to Vernon and Irene Bowling. Joe later moved to Aurora, Missouri with his wife Carole Bowling and had three children. Joe became a brick mason in 1963 and built a renowned masonry company over the next 56 years; he trained many local masons and was and always will be loved and respected in the masonry community. Joe became one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1959 and served as an Elder in the Aurora, Missouri congregation since 1963. He and his wife Carole were students of the Bible daily and supported each other in their faith through the joys and challenges of their life together. He was preceded in death by his son Eric Bowling, his mother Irene Bowling, his father Vernon Bowling, his brother Robert Bowling, and his sister Mildred Preston (Bowling). Survivors include his loving wife Carole Bowling (Stapleton), daughters; Malissa Nowack (Bowling) and Katrena Bowling, four grandchildren; Derek Kelly, Ian Kelly, Hannah Whittington and Caleb Bowling, and his brother Vernon Bowling of Jennison, Michigan.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019