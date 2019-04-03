|
|
Joseph P. West
- - It is with great sadness to announce the passing of "Joe" West. Joe loved his family, the outdoors and the Boys and Girls Club. Many of his fondest memories were of growing up a "club kid". Joe will be missed by many.
Born May 13, 1957 - Feb 26, 2019
Lovingly remembered by his family of daughter Shawna Rotromel and husband O.J, daughter Jennifer Taylor and husband Nick, Fiance Chrissy Grant, Sister Theresa Burden, sister Ramona Gunselman and husband Mark, brother Wayne and wife Kathy, brother Jack, brother Richard and wife Anita and many nieces, nephews, and many more loved ones. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Mary West.
A memorial is scheduled for Saturday April 6 11am - 1pm at the Boys and Girls Club 1410 N, Fremont (come and go)
Donations or flowers can be sent to the club in his name or Alumni Association
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 3, 2019