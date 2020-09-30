1/1
Joseph Paul "Joe" Pachlhofer
Joseph "Joe" Paul Pachlhofer

Joseph Paul Pachlhofer, 87, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 8:51 a.m. at HSHS St. John's Hospital with family by his side. He was born December 20, 1932 in Aurora, Mo., to his parents, Leo and Anna Pachlhofer. He married Mary Margaret Berg on February 19,1955. They celebrated 65 years of wedded bliss earlier this year.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Helen Smith, granddaughter Gina Marie Pachlhofer and great-grandson Frank Joseph Jorgensen.

Joe worked for Ozark Airlines from 1955 until his retirement in 1986. He has also enjoyed working part time at The Rail Golf Course for the past 35 years. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family, playing golf and collecting coins. Known for his sense of humor and quick wit, Joe was always good at bringing a smile to the face of every person he encountered.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Margaret; four children, Paul (wife, Kelli) Pachlhofer of Chatham, Illinois; Rita (husband, Lenny) Kotowski of Kenosha, Wisconsin; Karen (husband, Joe) Cusumano of Springfield, Illinois; and Mark (wife, Nancy) Pachlhofer of Vancouver, Washington; six grandchildren, Jason Richno, Christina (husband, Jason) Jorgensen, Erica (husband, Jason) Johnson, Sara (husband, Sean) Carroll, Denise (husband, Kevin) Klemm and Jenna (husband, Matt) Walters; four great-grandchildren, Kamille Henson, Emma Carroll, Mila Jorgensen and Ruby Johnson; and sister, Dorothy Matalunas.

Visitation: 3-5 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.

Funeral Mass: 10 am Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 1345 N. 6th St., Springfield, Illinois with Reverend Manuel P. Cuizon officiating.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

CDC Protocol shall be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church in Springfield.

Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com




Published in News-Leader from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
