Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Joseph Shipman Obituary
Joseph Shipman

Springfield - Joseph Shipman, 92, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Birch Pointe Health and Rehab.

He was in the United States Navy and served during World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War. Joseph was an American, a patriot and loved his family so. God holds him in his embrace and brings peace to his heart and soul.

Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, John and Elsie Shipman. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marian Shipman; two sons, Mark and Jeffrey Shipman; one daughter, Jody Lynette Shipman; two granddaughters, Laura Strasser and Marion Watkins; one grandson, Shane Spurgeon; and five great-granddaughters, Lilian and Abigail Watkins, Hannah Strasser, Brook and Sydney Spurgeon.

Visitation will be from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM, Friday, August 23, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 AM in the Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 20, 2019
