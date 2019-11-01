|
Joseph Valentine
Verona - Joseph E. Valentine, 86, passed away October 21, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Wanda, of 64 years, his daughters Dee Jette, Teri Valentine, and their families.Joe, as he was known by family and friends was a wonderful man. It has been said that if a carbon copy could be made of Joe, the world would be a better place. He received his Bachelor's, Master's, and Ph.D. degrees after serving as a Marine in the Korean War. Joe was awarded the Purple Heart for carrying a soldier under fire to safety. Joe taught at Southwest Missouri State University, Utah State University, University of Amman in Jordan as a Fulbright scholar, and University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA.) He published multiple research papers in Distance Geometry. Joe Also had the opportunity to give lectures across Europe. After retiring from UTSA, he bought a farm near Verona, Missouri where he had grown up. He was able to do what he had always wanted to do; he became a farmer!
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019