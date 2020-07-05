Joseph W. McCarty, Jr.



"Well done, my good and faithful servant." - Matthew 25:21



No words could better describe the life of Joseph William McCarty, Jr. Joe lived his life in service of his country and others, mentoring countless people, from up-and-coming bankers, youth in the community, his children's friends and above all, his loving family.



Joe passed away on Tuesday, June 23, at 1:05 pm, surrounded by his family and in the prayers of friends and family across the country, to whom he had lovingly and graciously given so much.



Born in Springfield, Mo., on October 21, 1944, Joe was the son of Joseph and Mildred McCarty. A Springfield native and aficionado by heart and action, Joe attended Parkview High School. He graduated from then Southwest Missouri State University with a bachelor's degree.



After college, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. During that time, he was introduced to the love of his life, Barbara. After knowing and dating her for just a few short weeks, Joe asked for her hand in marriage. There was never a doubt for either of them that their love was meant to be. Their marriage was an inspiration to their children, and to so many others, who admired how they remained so deeply in love through the years. On November 22, 2019, Joe and Barb celebrated 50 years of marriage.



Joe and Barb's marriage brought two children, Kiersten and Tom. As kids, Joe's children firmly believed he was equal parts dad and a giant friend who never tired of entertaining them. He loved reading the Sunday comics to them (complete with unique voices for each character), honing their taste in both Country and 60's music, showing them the fine art of a prank and above all, demonstrating the importance of loving God in all you do.



Joe believed fiercely in the importance of a job well done. From his first job, as a bag boy at Consumers Market, to building the lending team and loan portfolio at Empire Bank (now Central Bank of the Ozarks), he always showed up and put everything he had into whatever he did. Many have commented on his intellect, business instincts and savvy, but equally noted the kindness, heart and compassion he brought to banking. In fact, one of his fellow bankers said that Joe didn't just influence the careers of those who worked with and for him, but the entire banking community across the state of Missouri. He touched the lives and businesses of the thousands of customers he worked with as a community banker - a title he was most proud of.



In whatever Joe did, he led with a servant's heart. He committed his life to service, particularly improving the lives of children; a passion he and Barbara shared. Joe's community activities are too numerous to mention in full, but include: chair, vice chair, treasurer and committee chair of the Springfield United Way; chair and multiple committee chairs of the Springfield Boys & Girls Club; leadership roles with the Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club; and volunteer roles with every church he belonged to, most recently Schweitzer United Methodist Church.



In the last ten years, if you saw Joe, chances are you wouldn't get away without seeing the most recent pictures of his grandkids and hearing stories of their antics. Aiden and Asher, sons of Tom and his wife Elizabeth, and Sydney and Sophie, daughters of Kiersten and her husband Troy, were the icing on the cake that was Joe and Barb's marriage. When Elizabeth was pregnant with Aiden, the oldest grandchild, Joe declared he would be Papa Joe. To this day, he is Papa Joe to all four grandkids and to so many others. In fact, when Joe was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2016, Team Papa Joe was formed to support Joe and to raise money and awareness to fight and one day eradicate Parkinson's.



Joe is survived by his wife, Barbara (Mitchell) McCarty; his daughter, Kiersten Schroeder (Troy), and son, Tom McCarty (Elizabeth); grandchildren Aiden and Asher McCarty and Sydney and Sophie Schroeder; his mother, Mildred (Deck) McCarty and sister, Cindy Sherman (Bobby); his sisters-in-law Kay King (Dennis) and Sandra Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. He is preceded in death by his father, Joe McCarty Sr., and grandparents Nellie and John McCarty and Hazel and James Deck.



Like so many families, the McCartys are navigating grief in the midst of a global pandemic. Details for a celebration of Joe's life will be announced at a later date and the family hopes that Joe's many friends, colleagues and family will join in honoring a life most well-lived. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Springfield Boys & Girls Club.









