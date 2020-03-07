Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Turners Station
Turners, MO
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Eastlawn Cemetery
2244 E. Pythian
Springfield, MO
View Map
Turners - Josephine Marie (Gault) Elsey, 89, Turners, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at Glendale Gardens.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Eastlawn Cemetery, 2244 E. Pythian, Springfield.

The family will host a visitation luncheon at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Turners Station, Turners, Mo. before the graveside services.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
