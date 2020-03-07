|
Josephine Elsey
Turners - Josephine Marie (Gault) Elsey, 89, Turners, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at Glendale Gardens.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Eastlawn Cemetery, 2244 E. Pythian, Springfield.
The family will host a visitation luncheon at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Turners Station, Turners, Mo. before the graveside services.
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020