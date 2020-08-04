Josephine Rose Beaver



January 10, 1933 to July 31, 2020



Heaven has gained an angel.



Josephine acquired her wings on July 31, 2020. She was born and raised in Wisconsin to Anton and Daisy Werhanowicz. She had 12 siblings. In July of 1953 she married the love of her life Ross William "Bill" Beaver. She gave life to 4 daughters - Janice Diane, Theresa Ann, Roxanne and Pamela Sue (1963). Due to life circumstances, Josephine had to work 3 jobs to raise her daughters alone. She was a waitress for most of her life. She never once took a vacation until her daughters were on their own. She had multiple opportunities to re-marry but no one could measure up to Bill. Josephine sacrificed her life for her girls. Fun time was picnics in the front room floor, dancing and singing in the hair brushes and taking turns playing waitresses and serving mom on her night off.



Family time was always Sunday night dinner at mom's. Josephine retired in 2004 to become the babysitter of her great-grandsons. She loved her grandchildren dearly. Josephine loved her life, told us many times that she wouldn't change a thing. She was our protector. She was our Hero.



Josephine was preceded in death by her parents Anton Werhanowicz 1950 and Theodosia "Daisy" Helbach 1973; brothers Benedict Klesmith 1965, Harry 1986, Joseph 2007, Frank 2002, Walter 1979, Anton 2014; sisters Roseann Stanke Shaw 2001, Emily Fischer Schneider 2007; husband Ross William Beaver 1984; daughter Pamela Sue Beaver 1963.



She leaves behind daughters and sons-in-law, Janice & Larry Corkren of Springfield, MO, Theresa & George Fetterhoff of Marshfield, and Roxanne & Dale Stranghoener of Springfield; brother Theodore Werhanowicz of Rosholt, WI; sisters, Pauline Sparwasser of Wellston, OK and Elizabeth "Betty" Rougeaux of Raleigh, NC; seven grandchildren, Terrie Ann Bates, Tammy Jones, Angela Fetterhoff, Jeremy Boysts, Jack Weaver, Tad Stranghoener and Megan Joy; twelve great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and a magnitude of friends and family.



We want to thank the staff of Manor Care and Spring Valley Heath and Rehab for the love, care and patience they gave our beloved Mom.



Graveside services will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. A celebration of Jo's life will be announced at a later date.









