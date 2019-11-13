Services
Callison-Lough Funeral Home
605 W Central
Bentonville, AR 72712
(479) 273-2477
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Shergalis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine (Gacioch) Shergalis


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine (Gacioch) Shergalis Obituary
Josephine (Gacioch) Shergalis

Centerton, AR - Josephine (Gacioch) Shergalis, 97 passed away on November 6, 2019 in Centerton, Arkansas. She was born in New Haven, Connecticut on November 24, 1921 to the late John and Tessie Gacioch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Shergalis; daughter, Alice Knox; brother, Stanley Gacioch; and sister, Frances Webster.

She is survived by her grandson, Thomas Knox, Jr. and his wife, Tammy of Centerton; granddaughters, Laura Knox and Joy Knox-Erickson and her husband, Kurt; of Springfield; five great-grandchildren, Tom Knox III, Jordan Heitz, Camryn Knox and Paige, and Megan Erickson; and one great-great-grandson, Thomas Knox IV.

A memorial service will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2pm.

Online condolences can be made at www.callisonlough.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -