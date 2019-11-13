|
Josephine (Gacioch) Shergalis
Centerton, AR - Josephine (Gacioch) Shergalis, 97 passed away on November 6, 2019 in Centerton, Arkansas. She was born in New Haven, Connecticut on November 24, 1921 to the late John and Tessie Gacioch.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Shergalis; daughter, Alice Knox; brother, Stanley Gacioch; and sister, Frances Webster.
She is survived by her grandson, Thomas Knox, Jr. and his wife, Tammy of Centerton; granddaughters, Laura Knox and Joy Knox-Erickson and her husband, Kurt; of Springfield; five great-grandchildren, Tom Knox III, Jordan Heitz, Camryn Knox and Paige, and Megan Erickson; and one great-great-grandson, Thomas Knox IV.
A memorial service will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019