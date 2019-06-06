Services
Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home
1900 West Washington Avenue
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 932-3531
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:30 PM
Gibson Cemetery
Josephine Winell Gibson Obituary
Josephine Winell Gibson

Springfield - Josephine Winell Gibson, 89, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at White River Medical Center in Batesville. She was born June 15, 1929, to Bob and Ovella Marlin, in Ash Flat.

Mrs. Gibson was a teacher and guidance counselor with a Master of Education from Southwest Missouri State College. She was valedictorian of her high school class. She loved to travel and proved that she was fearless by parasailing in Pensacola, Florida on her 60th birthday! Mrs. Gibson was a member of the Baptist Church.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, M. Wayne Gibson; and son, Brent Wayne Gibson.

Survivors include, son, Randall (Linda) Gibson of Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren, Jeff (Jessica) Gibson of Niceville, Florida; Benjamin (Margeaux) Gibson of Pensacola, Florida; great grandchildren, Jude, Jasper, Josie and Theodore all of Pensacola; sisters, Nola Mae Weaver and Gail Howard, both of Batesville. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at Gibson Cemetery Friday, June 7, at 3:30pm.

Visitation is Friday, June 7, at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home in Jonesboro from 2:00pm -3:00pm. online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/Jonesboro
Published in the News-Leader on June 6, 2019
