|
|
Joshua "Josh" Brown
Springdale - Joshua Paul Brown (Josh), age 41, was born in Springfield, Missouri on October 29, 1977, and passed away on September 30, 2019. Josh grew up in Republic, Missouri where he began his work in ministry as the youth pastor at First Baptist Church. From there, he and his wife, Jennifer, moved to Dallas, Texas, where he attended Dallas Theological Seminary earning his Master of Theology in 2010. He served as a pastor in Republic, Missouri; Abingdon, Virginia; Minden, Nevada; and most recently Springdale, Arkansas. His heart has always been dedicated to serving God and others through building meaningful relationships.
Josh loved God, theology, culture, his family and silly adventures with his wife. Josh and Jenn met in high school. They have been together more than 24 years, married 17 of those, and have spent time traveling, doing ministry, sharing their journey with others and spoiling their dogs, Arkie and Aspen. Josh enjoyed telling stories and inspiring others to live life to the fullest.
Josh was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Brown and mother-in-law, Carol Warden and brother-in-law, Chris Warden.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Brown; mother, Kim and husband Alan Wolken; father-in-law, Tim and wife Morgan Warden; brother, Gabe and wife Julie Brown; sister, Erin and husband Zion Spurgeon; step-brothers, Adam and wife Sarah Wolken, Aaron and wife Nicole Wolken, Alex and wife Kari Wolken, Anthony and wife Laura Wolken; nephews, Chandler and Gavin Brown, niece, Ava Brown, five more nieces and nephews and many treasured friends.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service for Josh will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Republic, Missouri at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019. A continued celebration and luminary service will be held at the amphitheater near J.R. Martin Park in Republic at 6 p.m. Please join us in celebrating a man who has inspired us and reminded us that God is faithful.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to an organization that is making a difference around the world called When I Grow Up at whenigrowup-global.com.
You can also plant a tree in the U.S. National Forest in honor of Josh through The Trees Remember at thetreesremember.com
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 4, 2019