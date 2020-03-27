|
|
Joy Williams
Springfield - Joy J.(Savin) Williams, age 96, was born March 3, 1924 and passed away Thursday, March 26th, 2020.
Joy was married to Francis Williams for 43 years.
Survivors include her two children, Pat Johnson, Springfield, and Ritch Savin- Williams of Ithaca, NY; and their spouses Jimmy Johnson and Kenneth Cohen; granddaugter, Carrie; great-grandsons, Enoch and Kavik; and a sister, June Leslie.
Memorial services will be held at a later date, the family will have a private graveside service at Patterson Cemetery, Springfield, MO. in lieu of flowers , please send memorial contributions to South Street Christian Church's Outreach Program.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020