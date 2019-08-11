|
|
Joyce Ann Crutchfield
Springfield, Missouri - Joyce Ann Crutchfield 82, of Springfield, MO passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born on November 1, 1936 in South Greenfield, MO to Ervie and Doris (Henry) Stapp.
Joyce was a natural care giver and became a registered nurse and belonged to AORN. She was a loving mother who always made time for her sons wrestling matches and motocross races. Joyce was a long time member of Campbell United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed gardening.
Preceding her in death are her parents; sister, Ervlyn Killingsworth and brother, Ken Stapp.
She is survived by her two sons, Hank Crutchfield and Mark Crutchfield (Jennifer); two grandchildren, Mallory and Hank Crutchfield and a host of family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte (4500 S. Lone Pine Springfield, MO) with the visitation to be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Rivermonte Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations to be made in Joyce's honor to the Harmony House (3404 E. Ridgeview St. Springfield, MO 65804) and National Fallen Firefighters Foundation ( S Seton Ave, Emmitsburg, MD, 21727).
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 11, 2019