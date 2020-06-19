Joyce Ann GammonHighlandville - Joyce Ann, (Weaver) Gammon was born on May 20, 1951 to Glenn and Iola Weaver in Springfield Missouri. Joyce was a 1969 Graduate of Hillcrest High School. Joyce worked for Bass Pro Shops for nearly 30 years leaving there in 2008. She worked in Inventory Control manager for the warehouse, Customer Service Manager for Catalog and Internet. She worked at Lilly's Flora and spent the last Five years working at The Kitchen Inc. Joyce touched the hearts of all who knew her, she knew when someone felt lonely, hurting or just needed someone to listen.Joyce loved to garden her passion was landscaping which she shared with Tom. She was a Kansas City Chiefs Fan, a Royals fan and a Cardinal Fan a NASCAR Fan, Tony Stewart was her favorite Driver. She loves her grandchildren. They each have a special relationship with her. They each knew how deeply she loved them.Joyce is survived by her Husband Tom Gammon of Highlandville Mo. They were married on December 12, 1987. She is also survived by two Sons Andrew Scott Cline of Springfield; Brian Cline and his wife Amy of Republic, Joyce and Tom raised a granddaughter, Ashlee Church of Walnut Grove Mo; Two Step Daughters Faith Bradberry and her husband Jeff of Ingram Texas, Jessica Nestle her husband Marc of Bozeman Montana; A Step Son, Brook Wallace and His wife Kathy Hot Springs Arkansas. Grand Children Alic Gammon, Madeline Bradberry, Keller Bradberry Camee Fenimore, Asher Wallace, Adelie Wallace Amelia Wallace. Four Great Grandchildren Eli Church, Keira Church, Hystoria Johnson and Grey Johnson; Three brothers Wesley Weaver and His Wife Betty, Kenney Weaver and his wife Marcia, and Mark Weaver all of Springfield; A Sister Glenda Sapp and Her Husband Dave. She is also Tom's Brother Mark and his Wife Pam, his Sister Cathy Gammon, and brother in law Bill Bergman as well as a host of nieces, nephews as well many many Friends.Visitation for Joyce will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, Memorial Service will follow visitation. Burial at Brookline Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The Kitchen, Inc. or Brookline Cemetery.