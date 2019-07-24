|
Joyce Arnold
Ridgedale - Joyce Arnold died on July 22, 2019 in her home in Ridgedale, MO. She was born on August 27, 1940 in Omaha, AR. She was preceded in death by her parents Ira and Maggie Mattox, siblings John Mattox, Roberta Richardson, Donna Carter, and Francis Huffman. She is survived by her husband Clyde Arnold whom she loved dearly. They were married for over 60 years. She is also survived by her son Doug (and Patti) Arnold, son Stan Arnold, grandchildren Taylor, Avery, Riley, Colton and Bailie. Joyce is also survived by sisters Bea Hamon, Evelyn McDonald, Charlotte Barnes, Linda Matlock, Virgie Poor, brothers Lee Mattox and Ronnie Mattox, and many nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends. Joyce was one of 12 children born to Ira and Maggie Mattox. She attended Calvary Full Gospel Church in Blue Eye, Missouri where she taught Sunday School and was the church secretary for many years. She worked her early years in the insurance industry but retired from Hollister School in 2005 as the bookkeeper. Joyce was kind, considerate, quick witted and had many friends. She had a strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. She enjoyed reading her Bible, attending church, and prayer was a huge part of her life. We will miss her dearly.
A visitation will be held Thursday, July 25th from 12-2.00 with a service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Temple Full Gospel Church, 6350 MO-86 Blue Eye, MO. Kevin Barnes will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Omaha Methodist Cemetery, Omaha AR.
Published in the News-Leader on July 24, 2019