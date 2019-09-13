|
|
Joyce Chiyomi Nesbitt
Springfield - Joyce passed away on September 10, 2019 in Springfield, Missouri and was born on January 13, 1947 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Harry Jenyei Nagamine and Betsy Toshiko Nagamine whose families had previously immigrated from Okinawa, Japan to work as field laborers. She was one of four children - twin brother David, Charles, and Walter. They were the first generation of the family to attend college (each at the University of Hawaii) where Joyce graduated with a B.S. in Nursing.
Joyce is survived by her three brothers and their families, as well as sons Craig and Michael, her grandchildren and dog Sadie. Craig and his wife Tara Daley live in Orange County, California and have a daughter Sydney and son Jordan. Michael and his wife Andrea Deckard live in Springfield, Missouri with sons Calvin Deckard, Abraham Deckard, and Quincy Nesbitt. She was also thankful for the friendship of ex-husband Bill and his extended family comprised of Aunt Nancy Baker (Bill's father's youngest sister) and her children, nieces, nephews, and their families who reside in the Joplin/Carthage area that always insisted she attend every family gathering.
An initial Nagamine family concern of her moving from Hawaii to Missouri was the distance and opportunity for any children to have a relationship with their maternal relatives. Both Joyce and Bill understood that concern and endeavored to provide family trips back to Hawaii almost annually. Those provided Craig and Michael a strong relationship with Grandpa Harry and Grandma Betsy, enduring relationships with their uncles, aunts, and cousins, and a deep appreciation for the Hawaiian and Okinawan cultures that shaped the family's immigrant story.
Joyce moved to Springfield in 1970 and after an initial stint at Cox North Medical Center, taught at St. John's School of Nursing until 1977. She worked as a registered nurse at Cox Hospital for over 30 years. Joyce derived great satisfaction from caring for patients as well as the friendship of her coworkers.
When not babysitting new grandson Quincy or shopping for baby clothes, Joyce enjoyed reading, gardening, and caring for her dogs.
A time of remembrance will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM, with visitation to follow until 4:00 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Family Interment will be held at Nuuanu Cemetery in Honolulu, Hawaii at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue (carerescue.org).
Published in the News-Leader from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019