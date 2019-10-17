Services
Holman-Howe Hartville - Hartville
280 North Main
Hartville, MO 65667
417-741-6127
Joyce Hunter Coday

Joyce Hunter Coday Obituary
Joyce Hunter Coday, 98 of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Columbia Manor Care. A visitation with concluding prayers will take place 10:00a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home. An additional visitation will take place 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Hartville, MO with burial to follow in Steele Memorial Cemetery.

Joyce was born in Astoria, Missouri on July 30, 1921 the daughter of James Henry Hunter and Ada Elizabeth Graven Hunter. She graduated from Hartville High School in 1939. On September 9, 1944 in Seymour, MO she was united in marriage to Thomas Reed Coday who preceded her in death. At the encouragement of her father, Joyce went to business school so she could help run the family store. Those same skills and dedication blessed the First Presbyterian Church of Columbia where Joyce worked as the financial secretary for many years. Her ability with numbers helped her to remember all the birthdays and important dates in her family's life. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She deeply cared for each one of them. She will be remembered by the grandchildren as being caring and funny.

Joyce is survived by her children: Suzanne Lippard of Columbia; Thomas Reed Coday, Jr. (Ione) of Federal Way, Washington; Roger Coday of Columbia; Carla Haggard of Lebanon; a sister: Wilda Cogdill of Springfield; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters: Berniece Coday; June Speight; and three brothers: Darrell Hunter; Donald Hunter and Laverne Hunter.

Online condolences may be shared at

www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
