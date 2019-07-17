|
Joyce Kay (Hoaglin) Bernet
Protem - Joyce Kay (Hoaglin) Bernet (78) passed away on July 14, 2019 at her home in Protem, MO. Joyce was born June 28, 1941 to Leonard and Lucille Hoaglin in Springfield, MO.
She was in the first senior class at Hillcrest High School and was the first snare drum captain of the Highlanders. Shortly after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Wayne Bernet on July 3, 1959. They just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
After Jerry's retirement, they moved to Bull Shoals Lake where they made many new friends and memories.
Joyce was a very creative person. She enjoyed flower arranging, rock painting, and scrapbooking among others. She was an avid reader and loved the old classic movies.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Jerry, two sons; Chris Bernet and wife Paula, Jeff Bernet and wife Kathy, grandchildren, Quenton Bernet, Elle Bernet, and Evan Todd (Aidan). In addition, she is survived by her two sisters, Linda Akins (Roger) and Denise Kirby (Waine), and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from July 17 to July 18, 2019