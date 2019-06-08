|
Joyce Mary (Scott) Klann
Muscatine - 1929 - 2019
Joyce Mary (Scott) Klann, 90, moved to her heavenly home on May 30, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11 at the Keokuk National Cemetery, Keokuk, IAwith Chaplain Diane Gunsolley officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Keokuk Community Preschool.
The Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on June 8, 2019