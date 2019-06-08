Services
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Keokuk National Cemetery
Joyce Mary (Scott) Klann


1929 - 2019
Joyce Mary (Scott) Klann Obituary
Joyce Mary (Scott) Klann

Muscatine - 1929 - 2019

Joyce Mary (Scott) Klann, 90, moved to her heavenly home on May 30, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11 at the Keokuk National Cemetery, Keokuk, IAwith Chaplain Diane Gunsolley officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Keokuk Community Preschool.

The Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on June 8, 2019
