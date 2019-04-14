Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Hartville Veterans Hall (Old Methodist Church)
Joye H. Johnson


Joye H. Johnson Obituary
Joye H. Johnson

Lawrence, KS. - Joye H. Johnson passed away in Lawrence, KS February 26, 2019, at the age of 72.

Joye was born on June 13, 1946 to Harry and Adelaide Shelton in Hartville, MO. She graduated from Hartville High School in 1964 and later received her bachelor's in education from SMSU University (MSU). She then received her insurance brokers license and began her insurance career in Hartville as an American Family agent and continued her success in Arizona, Kansas and Missouri. Joye had an infectious charm that resulted in great success.

Joye was a kind and loving mother to her three children, Julie Herron, Christine Walz, and Allison Lyles. She was also a proud Nana to 6 grandchildren, Victoria, Libby, Zachary, Thatcher, Brylan and Kierson. Joye loved time with her family and cherished moments when they could all be together.

Joye loved to play bridge and was a loyal and caring friend. She loved to cook, enjoyed sports and travel. She had a great sense of humor and an amazing work ethic. Joye lived with a full heart and will be deeply missed.

A memorial will be held for Joye at 1pm on Saturday May 11th, 2019 at the Hartville Veterans Hall (Old Methodist Church). Thank you to Charlie Dickinson and the Veterans Hall for the use of their facility. Donations may be made to the Hartville Veterans Hall.

~ You may be gone from my sight but are never gone from my heart ~
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 14, 2019
