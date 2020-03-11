|
J.T. Brown
Springfield - J.T. Brown, 89, passed away peacefully March 2, 2020 following a long battle with congestive heart failure & diabetes. He arose to the heavens above from his own home, with both his loving son and only surviving child Lance T., and Rebecca always close with her incredible heart to hold J.T.'s hand. J.T. was born near Viola, Arkansas on December 23, 1930 to parents Earl and Nova (Warren) Brown. He was a resident of Springfield Missouri for the past 55 years having been a member of Kingsway and Schweitzer United Methodist churches. After completing his high school education in Viola and his college education in Springfield he was enjoyed a career with the Lawn Boy manufacturing company and later as a commercial real estate developer. He met and married the love of his life Devona Blanchard in Lamar, MO. Three blessings were to follow, daughter Felicia, son Stanton J. and finally ten years later, son Lance T. In addition to serving on the Missouri Methodist Board of Directors for a number of years and several Springfield, Missouri City and Greene County commissions and boards. J.T. felt very blessed each and every day because of the experiences he and his family members were chosen to go through, experience and ultimately shared his passion for those going through difficult times. J.T. is survived by one son, Lance T. and his two daughters Pfeifer Brown of Denver Colorado and Devon Bay Brown of Seattle Washington; grandchildren, Trenton Liebman and Ashley Liebman and her two daughters Alexandra and Ella. J.T. was married after Devona's death to Jan Carroll. J.T. was very close to their three beautiful ganddaughters, Courtney, Casey and Cody. He was preceded in death by his son Stanton J. Brown 19, wife Devona, 46 and his oldest daughter Felicia Liebman, 57, all from cancer at relatively young ages. He also was predeceased by his parents, three brothers, Buen, Ewell and Carroll and his truest unconditional friend, "Buddy" Brown, his doggie son for 14 years! J.T. wanted his many friends to know how much he appreciated their love, their support and their phone calls during his long and enjoyable life. Also many thanks to his great doctors who made us feel he was important to them. Dr. Loren Broaddus, Dr. John Waites & Dr. Ovais Zubair with nurse Megan. Also a special thank you to Kristi Ausburn Schneider for driving J.T., her dad Ross Ausburn & Leroy to lunch every Friday. Jim Carson was a special friend of J.T.'s he could always count on for anything, especially great stories & a mutual love for their KC Chiefs! JTs son would love to thank Ingrid Denny and Diane Tucker for their many visits, undying energy and their ability to bring a beautiful smile from J.T. as he saw them walk in the door. You ladies will never be forgotten-God bless both of you. And to HOSPICE COMPASSUS and their amazing staff Virgilene, Jamie, Alice Faith, Heidi, Starr and Suzy Lynch. And of course the good Lord above. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12:55 PM with funeral services to follow at 1:55 PM. Gorman Scharf Funeral Home located at 1947 E. Seminole will be handling the services. A private family graveside service will follow at Hazelwood Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri. And please, in lieu of flowers J.T. request all of us pick up the phone or pick up a milkshake for that ill relative or that lonely friend. They'll be happy to see you either way. "To have a friend, you first must be a friend." J.T.'s favorite quote.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020