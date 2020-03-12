|
|
J.T. Brown
After 89 years of living fully and loving deeply, our Popo or Papa, J.T. Brown of Springfield, MO, passed away peacefully in his home on March 2, 2020. Before going to heaven, he told his loved ones that he was prepared and relaxed. He said that he lived a great life. J.T.'s family hopes that his tranquility brings peace to all who knew and loved him.
J.T. Brown was born December 23, 1930 to Earl and Nova Brown, in Viola, Arkansas. He was the youngest of four brothers and loved growing up with them on their family farm. J.T. graduated from Viola High School in 1948. After completing Business School, J.T. moved to Lamar, MO, where he met the love of his life, Devona Blanchard.
J.T. and Devona were married on September 15, 1951. They started their family in Lamar, Missouri, where they had their only daughter, Felicia. J.T. described the day his daughter was born as the best day of his life. The family of three settled in Springfield, MO. where they had two sons. J.T.'s oldest son, Stanton Brown, died from cancer at age 19. Four years later, J.T.'s wife Devona died from cancer at age 46. Despite so much loss and heartbreak, J.T. never lost faith in Jesus and lived by his late wife's words: "Life is for the living."
Later in life, J.T. married Jan Carroll. The two went on to become grandparents to seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. J.T. loved his grandchildren more than anything in the world.
J.T. always said "I love you.". His family laughed at his witty humor and loved his sweet laugh. His endearing smile and comforting wink will be missed by all who knew him. He always said, "family is the most important thing.". J.T.'s family will miss his cooking, and his grandchildren will miss his frequent phone calls full of encouragement and love.
J.T. was excited to be reunited with so many of his loved ones that he had so patiently waited to be with again. He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Brown, his mother, Nova brown, brothers, Buen, Eull, & Carol Brown, whom was his best friend, his wife, Devona Brown, his son Stanton Brown, his daughter Felicia Liebman, loved one Jan Carroll, & his companion and soulmate, his dog Buddy Brown.
J.T. is survived by his grandson Trent Liebman, his granddaughters Ashley Liebman, Courtney (Carroll) Casey, Casey (Carroll) Potts, Pfeifer Brown, Cody Carroll, Bay Brown, his great granddaughters Allie Riley and Ella Thomason, his loved ones Mark and Teresa Carroll, Robin Squires, Molly (Mitchell) Grellner, Tina Hulsebus, and son Lance.
J.T. valued family above all else. He lived that out in his actions, and he will be dearly missed.
Visitation from 12:55-1:55 Funeral to follow at Gorman Scharpf, Friday March 13.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020