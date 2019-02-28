|
|
J.T. England
Springfield, Missouri - J.T. England, 91, of Springfield, Missouri passed away February 24, 2019. He was born on December 17, 1927 in Springfield to Roy and Alice (Martin) England. He was a graduate of Senior High School. Following high school, he joined the United States Navy as a Machinist Mate First Class serving in Korean War. J.T then began his career as a railroad lineman for Frisco - BN, from where he later retired. J.T. was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
J.T. was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Edwin Fleming. He is survived by his sister, Doris Fleming; nieces, Linda Ryan (Wayne) and Ronda Young (Jerry); nephews, J.R. Fleming (Deana) and Rex Fleming (Denise), and numerous other nieces and nephews, and cousins, James and Ted Manley.
Graveside services for J.T. will be on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Springfield, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 28, 2019