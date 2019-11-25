|
|
Juanita Hood
Springfield - Memorial services for Juanita R. Hood, 97, of Springfield, Missouri will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at University Heights Baptist Church, 1010 S. National Ave., Springfield, MO. Dr. Jeff Lunn, nephew of Juanita, will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service. A private family burial will occur later in the day at Hazelwood Cemetery.
Juanita passed away on November 24, 2019, at The Baptist Home Ozark where she had lived the past two and one-half years. She enjoyed her time, the staff and friends there very much, and the family is grateful for all the care she received. A lifelong Missourian, Juanita was born June 28, 1922, in St. Louis, fourth of eight children of May (nee Agee) and Philip Lunn. Juanita grew up and attended schools in the Salem/Licking MO area. She and John Paul Hood were united in marriage, January 16, 1944, in Bonne Terre, MO before moving to St. Louis, MO to start their life together; and in 1958, John and Juanita moved to Springfield, MO. During their 51 year marriage they raised four children, Paula, David, Philip and Stephen. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, John; her son, Philip; and six of her seven siblings. For 55 years, Juanita was an active member and supporter of University Heights Baptist Church and only in recent years was unable to continue participating in the ministry there.
After her children were grown Juanita worked as a Realtor, GRI, and later at Heer's Department Store in Springfield. Juanita was devoted to her family and lovingly enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When she was not caring for family, she dedicated her energy toward volunteering through her church, community and Cox Medical Center. As one of her grandchildren said, "We became who we are today from her spirit and character. No matter what happens, the best thing to do is instill her spirit and character in our own lives, and pass it down to others."
Juanita is survived by her remaining children and their spouses: Paula (Parkie) Gleason, Lenexa, KS; J. David (Rebecca) Hood, LaGrange, IL; Stephen P. Hood, Springfield, MO; and Leslie Hood, widow of Philip, Springfield, MO. She is also survived by her seven loving grandchildren: Stacia (Rick) Garland; Christie (John) Caudillo; Nathan Hood; Rachel (Kyle) Herrman; Paul (Elaine) Gleason; Carrie Gleason and Kaja Hood. Juanita is also survived by her 10 great-grandchildren: Wyatt Newport; Emily Beeler; Wesley, Camille, Joel and Bryce Herrman; Joseph, Julian and Hannah Caudillo; and Parker Gleason. She will also be dearly missed by her surviving sibling, Mary (Glenn) Mitchell, Indianapolis, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either University Heights Baptist Church (Springfield, 65804) or to The Baptist Home Ozark, P. O. Box 1040, Ozark, MO 65721 in Juanita's memory.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019