Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Nielsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Laura Nielsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Laura Nielsen Obituary
Juanita Laura Nielsen

Battlefield - Juanita Laura Nielsen, 75 years of age, passed from this life on March 3, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri. She was born on June 28, 1944, in West Saint Paul, Minnesota, to Fred and Marie Mamer. She attended Sibley High School in West Saint Paul, Minnesota. She was a recent resident of Battlefield, Missouri, but spent many years in Gainesville, Missouri.

Juanita was married to the love of her life, David. They were married on July 30, 1966. From their marriage, two children were born.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Marie Mamer, and her sister Paulette Kistler.

Juanita is survived by: Her daughter Laura Rankin and husband Tom; her son John Nielsen and his wife Mindy; four beautiful grandchildren: Kylie Hoelcher, Ben Rankin, Catie Rankin, and Gabby Nielsen; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her dear dog, Chloe.

Juanita enjoyed many things including reading mystery novels and doing crossword puzzles. She also loved to knit, garden, and put together puzzles. Above all else, she loved to spend time with family and close friends.

Juanita was a strong, outgoing, energetic woman who had a great sense of humor and who loved to punctuate texts to her loved ones with kissy-face emojis. She will be deeply missed; she was loved beyond measure.

Family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020, 5:00-7:00 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, 2001 West Walnut Lawn Street, Springfield, MO. A private family burial will be held at a later date at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.

Juanita's care and arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now