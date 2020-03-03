|
|
Juanita Laura Nielsen
Battlefield - Juanita Laura Nielsen, 75 years of age, passed from this life on March 3, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri. She was born on June 28, 1944, in West Saint Paul, Minnesota, to Fred and Marie Mamer. She attended Sibley High School in West Saint Paul, Minnesota. She was a recent resident of Battlefield, Missouri, but spent many years in Gainesville, Missouri.
Juanita was married to the love of her life, David. They were married on July 30, 1966. From their marriage, two children were born.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Marie Mamer, and her sister Paulette Kistler.
Juanita is survived by: Her daughter Laura Rankin and husband Tom; her son John Nielsen and his wife Mindy; four beautiful grandchildren: Kylie Hoelcher, Ben Rankin, Catie Rankin, and Gabby Nielsen; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her dear dog, Chloe.
Juanita enjoyed many things including reading mystery novels and doing crossword puzzles. She also loved to knit, garden, and put together puzzles. Above all else, she loved to spend time with family and close friends.
Juanita was a strong, outgoing, energetic woman who had a great sense of humor and who loved to punctuate texts to her loved ones with kissy-face emojis. She will be deeply missed; she was loved beyond measure.
Family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020, 5:00-7:00 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, 2001 West Walnut Lawn Street, Springfield, MO. A private family burial will be held at a later date at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.
Juanita's care and arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020