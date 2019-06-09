|
|
Juanita Lott
Springfield - Juanita Ella Lott, 95, Springfield, MO, peacefully passed away, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Lott, and two brothers.
Juanita is survived by her children: Eileen Matthews, Carol (Ron) Hirsch, Frank (Judy) Lott, and Susan (Richard) Gan; ten grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A family directed Memorial Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11AM.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Phoenix Hospice Care.
Memorials can be made to the .
Her care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory.
Published in the News-Leader on June 9, 2019