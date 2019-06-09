Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Springfield - Juanita Ella Lott, 95, Springfield, MO, peacefully passed away, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Lott, and two brothers.

Juanita is survived by her children: Eileen Matthews, Carol (Ron) Hirsch, Frank (Judy) Lott, and Susan (Richard) Gan; ten grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A family directed Memorial Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11AM.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Phoenix Hospice Care.

Memorials can be made to the .

Her care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory.
Published in the News-Leader on June 9, 2019
