Juanita M. Henry-Irvin



Carrollton, MO - Juanita M. Henry-Irvin, 100, Carrollton, MO passed away October 17, 2020.



She is survived by 4 daughters, Carol Carter, Pat Mattoon, Barbara Tucker and Elizabeth Henry, 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 39 great-great-grandchildren.



Graveside services at 1:00pm, Wed., October 21, Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO.









