|
|
Juanita (Tillie) Mayhall
Springfield - Juanita (Tillie) Mayhall died in her home on February 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her son Michael, grandson Jack Dalton Mayhall, and her brother Charles. Survivors include daughter Nancy, grandchildren Caleb (Amber) Mayhall, Molly (Bill) Vandervoort, great grandson Hans Vandervoort and her brother Gene. Visitation for Tillie Mayhall will be held on Thursday, February 21 at Greenlawn South from 1-2 pm, there will be a private family burial on a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Tillie's name to .
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019