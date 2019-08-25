|
Juanita V. Kimball
- - Juanita Kimball was born August 19, 1925 in Monett, Missouri to Paul and Mildred Carmack. She passed away August 8, 2019 in McKinney, Texas. She lived a long, good life, full of faith in her God and love for her neighbor. With her husband Fred, Nita raised two sons, instilling values and standards that, while not always met, remained a source of motivation for both of them that would ultimately influence decisions made and paths taken. Seeing her two boys into adulthood, then delighting with them as they enjoyed their own families, was her proudest achievement and greatest joy - just above the pleasure she received from playing bridge well.... Nita was preceded in death by her husband, and her oldest son Kent. She is survived by her son Scott, daughter-in-law Karen Kimball, daughter-in-law Janie Warden and husband Jeff, grandchildren Adam Kimball and wife Janelle, Amanda Files and husband Darrell, Alec Kimball, and Amelia Kimball, as well as five great-grandchildren.
"She was clothed with strength and dignity and
she laughed without fear of the future."
-The Book of Proverbs
A memorial for Nita will take place at Greenlawn Funeral Home East (3540 E. Seminole in Springfield) on Sunday, September 1st at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please give generously to the VNA (Visiting Nurse Association of Texas) in memory of Juanita Kimball. Their loving hospice care was a blessing to mom and the support they gave our family was invaluable and deeply appreciated. The VNA is an organization that exists to "love thy neighbor."
VNA 1600 Viceroy Dr., Ste. 400, Dallas, TX 75235
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 25, 2019