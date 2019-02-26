|
Judi Sharon Godwin
Aurora - Judi Sharon Godwin passed away on Sunday, February 24 at her home in Aurora, Missouri after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of Gene W. Godwin. The high school sweethearts shared over 55 years of marriage.
Judi was born on May 18, 1945 in McDowell, Missouri, the daughter of Ruel and Helen Head. She graduated Aurora High School with the Class of 1963. She was employed in the banking industry for over 30 years, including 14 years at First Independent Bank in Aurora, Missouri.
Judi was a member of Elm Branch Christian Church. She enjoyed gospel music, reading, gardening, going to garage sales, and spending time with her family and dogs. She will be remembered for having a genuinely good attitude toward everyone she met, and always having a friendly smile.
Judi is survived by her husband Gene, granddaughter Tara Buchholz and husband Kevin, great-granddaughters Jasmine and Scarlett, and son-in-law Jay Trace. Judi is also survived by four siblings, Norma Thomas, Jerry Head, Vicki Kestin, Michael Head, sister-in-law Annalee McGraw and brother-in-law Ed Fronabarger as well as many other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Kimberly Trace.
The visitation will be held at Peterson Funeral Chapel in Aurora, Missouri on Tuesday, February 26 from 6 to 8pm. The funeral service will be held at Elm Branch Christian Church in Aurora on Wednesday, February 27 at 10am with burial following at Maple Park Cemetery in Aurora.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests to honor Judi's memory with a donation in her name to .
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 26, 2019