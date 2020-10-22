Judith Ann Friend
Judith Ann Friend passed away October 18,2020, peacefully at her home in Springfield, Missouri. She was born December 16, 1942 to Trueman E. and Edith Hayward Friend, in Dade County, MO. Judy graduated from Greenfield High School in 1960 and Burge School of Nursing in 1963. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Drury College and spent the next 35 years of her life as a registered nurse in the Burge Hospital/Lester E. Cox Medical Center systems.
Judy loved her family and friends deeply and was a selfless caregiver to many people throughout her life. For many years she enjoyed ballroom dancing at which she excelled and earned many competition awards. She was baptized into the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Greenfield, MO, and later became a member of St. Agnes Cathedral, Springfield, MO. Judy was a positive, talented, and inspiring lady who will be missed by many people.
She was preceded in death by her father, an infant sister, and her beloved dog, Penny.
She is survived by her mother, Edith Friend, Springfield, MO; sisters, Trudy (John) Jacobson, Leawood, KS; Jeanie Friend, Holden, MO; brother, Trueman G. Friend, Atlanta, GA; nephews, Gabriel (Jennifer) Smith, Raleigh, NC; Joseph (Ashley) Jacobson, Leawood, KS; great- nephews, Graham and Miller Smith and great niece, Eliana Jacobson.
Judy was especially fond of her close friend, Nadia Cavner, and her caregivers.
The family wishes to thank all of you who loved and cared for our sweet Judy.
Private interment will be in Greenfield, MO. A memorial service is planned for a later date. If wished, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
.