Judith Joanne Bridgeforth
Anna - Judith Joanne Bridgeforth, age 71, of Anna, OH, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at 7:23 PM at Heritage Center in Minster, OH. She was born August 5, 1947, in Springfield, MO. The daughter of the late Joseph and Wanda (Roggensees) Bridgeforth.
She is survived by two sons, Jeremy (Tamara) Barnett of Anna, OH, and David Barnett of Springfield MO; four siblings, Linda Westerman (Ed) of Clever, MO, Michael Bridgeforth of Jonesborough, TN, Debbie of Oklahoma City, OK, and Kristen of Leavenworth, KS; 5 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Bridgeforth was a medical claims processor. She had a love for cardinals and sewing, but she especially loved her kids and grandkids.
In keeping with Mrs. Bridgeforth's wishes, there will be no funeral services. A private committal service will be held at White Chapel Cemetery in Springfield at the family's convenience.
Published in the News-Leader on June 9, 2019