Judith "Judy" Nelson



Belton - Judith "Judy" (Pumphrey), Nelson 76, transcended to heaven October 1, 2020 in Kansas City, MO holding her daughter's (Angela) hand. Judy was born October 18th, 1943 in Springfield, MO to Harley and Mary (Burdett) Pumphrey. She grew up in Springfield, MO and attended classes at Missouri State University. After working many years in the Legal field, she retired from Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Co, Springfield, MO where she was Executive Assistant to Edwin "Cookie" Rice Jr. After retiring she moved to the Lake of the Ozarks and lived in Porto Cima where she took up golf, commercialized her "Midnight Espresso Coffee Liqueur", made many friends and enjoyed lake life. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Jane (Pumphrey) Vinsett and her husband Dale Vinsett and half-brother Jack Pumphrey. She is survived by her daughter Angela Sargent (Reberry) and her husband Matthew Sargent; six grandchildren, Julea Sargent, Sophia Pikus, John D. Pikus, Samantha (Sargent) Lange, Zachary Sargent, Ryan Sargent; three great-grandchildren, Cooper Lange, Madison Lange and Harrison Sargent. In her final days she received comfort and care from her family, Kansas City Hospice and Kay Kimes of COR-Silver Link Ministries. She found comfort in knowing her absentee ballot vote for President Donald J. Trump was cast. Donations in her honor may be given to Kansas City Hospice or Church of the Resurrection-Silver Link Ministries. A private family service will be held at a later date.









