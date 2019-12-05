|
Judith Pauline Young-Wedel
Springfield - Mrs. Judith Pauline Young Montague Wedel went on to be with the Lord peacefully in her home on December 4, 2019 in Springfield, Missouri at the age of 76.
Judith is survived by her husband, Donald Neil Wedel; her sister, Linda Bouldin; her children via marriage, daughter Dana Malone & husband Richard, their children, Nathan & Danielle; daughter Darla McCarty & husband Ronnie, their children, Christopher & his wife Aarika, Caleb, Cameron, & Cara; son Dathan Wedel & wife Olivia, their soon arrival of son Elijah Neil; son Darin & wife Jennifer, their children, Erika & Jada; grandchildren, Levi, Sara, & Samuel Manuel; & great grandson, Zayden Malone. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Sherman & Mary Cleo Bradley; William & Minnie Young; her parents, Wade & Pauline Young; her son, Jimmy Montague; her nephew, Donald R. Davis; her grandson, Ethan Malone; & her grandson by marriage Zachary Williams.
Judith was born on May 5, 1943 in Niangua, Missouri to Wade & Pauline Young. She graduated from Marshfield High School in 1961. She married Donald Neil Wedel on August 15, 1988. After moving to Springfield, she worked as a bookkeeper for 40 years most of that time spent at MD Publications. Her family remember her as the most gentle, loving, kind, & sweetest woman to have walked this earth. She had the ability to forgive & look for the best in people, no matter the situation or circumstance. She showed unconditional love towards everyone & the importance of spending time with those that she loved. She was generous, always giving of herself. She loved children & taught Sunday school at Springfield Bible Church in Springfield, Missouri for 20 years.
Judith was skilled & thoroughly enjoyed researching genealogy & family history. She loved to scrapbook & took lots of photos. No matter where she was she always a camera in her hand. Her immediate & extended family are blessed beyond measure to have these memories preserved for us. She was passionate about serving the Lord & teaching her grandkids scripture. She was an active & dedicated member of Springfield Bible Church for over 30 years.
She leaves a legacy of unconditional love, undeserved forgiveness, giving of her time, serving others, showing mercy, persevering through hard times, & most of all serving the Lord with all her heart.
Services for Judith will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Springfield Bible Church with interment following at St. Luke Cemetery in Marshfield under the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home East.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm Friday, December 6, 2019 in the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019