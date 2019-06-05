|
|
Judy Ann Mayock
Kimberling City - Judy Ann Mayock, age 79, of Kimberling City, MO, formerly of Pensacola Beach, FL, went to be with God on June 1, 2019. She died at James River Nursing Care in Springfield, MO of cancer.
Judy contributed a vast amount to her community through her prison ministry, her support of a local half way house, and her donations to her church and various ministries.
Judy loved to welcome people into her home and enjoyed entertaining and cooking for her guests. Sometimes the gatherings were themed, for example, The Great Gatsby or The Kentucky Derby, and guests dressed accordingly There was always a lot of love and a lot of laughter.
Judy had an immense amount of determination, generosity, and faith. As a non-athlete (and a non-swimmer), at the age of 49, Judy began training and racing in triathlons. Soon she had completed more than several Ironman races in Hawaii and was ranked 7th in the world in her age group.
Everyone who knew Judy would tell you that she was one of the most generous people they knew. She sponsored a boy in Kenya for his private education, helped others pay for their bills when unplanned expenses came up, and helped all her family whenever they had a need.
A very spiritual person, you never saw Judy without her prayer book. She dedicated her life to God and inspired others to do the same.
She is survived by her husband, (Ret.) Lt. Colonel Robert Stoney Mayock II, her sister Janet Hauber, her daughter and son-in-law Jori and Dan Johnson, her three grandchildren, Nicholas, Jeremy, and Kirsten Johnson, and her great granddaughter, Dorothy Hughes.
Services will be held at 5 PM at the Ledgestone Country Club in the Stonebridge Resort at 1600 Ledgestone Way, Reeds Spring, MO on Tuesday, June 11.
To send Condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com
WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the News-Leader on June 5, 2019