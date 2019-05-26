|
Judy Brewer
Nixa - Irma "Judy" Jewell Dean (Garrison) Brewer, 90 years of age, passed from this life, Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. She was born October 09, 1928, in Ozark, Missouri, to Edmond Garrison and Hattie Widener- Garrison.
Judy attended school in Springfield and later found employment at Sherman's Café, Marriott Tantara, and Republic Motor Service.
She enjoyed golfing, fishing, and music.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond Garrison and Hattie Widener- Garrison. She is survived by her husband: Fred Brewer; children: Carolyn Byrd and Richard Brewer; four grandchildren; Eight great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
Judy will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, Springfield, MO, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Republic, MO, at a later date.
Care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on May 26, 2019