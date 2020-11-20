Judy Gibson
Springfield - Judith (Judy) Gibson, 79, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home in Springfield, surrounded by her loving family, after a long, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born on May 28, 1941 in Charleston, IL to Howard and Magnolia Pearcy, Judy grew up in Branson, Mo. While attending college in Springfield, Judy met the love of her life, Don, in Springfield at Fisher's Hi-Boy drive-in and they married on April 23, 1966. Don and Judy built a beautiful life together in Springfield, where they raised their boys; Todd, Mike, Eric and Jon. Judy retired from Drury University after 17 year career in the Breech School of Business.
Judy cherished her family and experienced great joy seeing them happy. She was active, fun and very creative. Judy enjoyed planning family vacations, holidays and birthdays and had the ability to make even an ordinary day special and memorable, especially for her grandkids, who adored her.
Judy was a very talented woman with many hobbies and interests, including golf, tennis, drawing, cross stitching, playing cards and traveling. She loved sharing these interests with her family and friends. She was also an avid MSU Bears Basketball fan.
She had many dear friends and belonged to several social groups, including Twin Oaks Country Club & Women's Golf Association, Handbags of Hope, Amateur d'Art Group, Tuesday Bridge Group, Wednesday Bridge Group and Saturday Friends.
Handbags of Hope was an annual charity event, featuring a handbag auction. Judy loved planning this event each year, using her exceptional talents to co-chair this event.
Throughout her life, Judy always relied on her strong faith in God. Many admired her constant love and devotion to her husband and family.
Judy is preceded in death by her son, Eric; her sister, Jeannie; her parents, Howard and Magnolia Pearcy; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Buff.
Judy is survived by her husband, Don Gibson; sons Todd (Beth) Gibson; Mike (Kim) Gibson; and Jon (Christi) Gibson; grandchildren, Sydney (23), Brett (21), Eric (20), Kaylee (15), Jacob (7) and Nora (3); siblings, John (Delores) Pearcy, Jackie (Steve) Young, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23 from 4:00 pm—6:00 pm with a Rosary beginning at 6:00 pm at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home at 1947 E. Seminole in Springfield, MO. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 24 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A burial immediately following mass at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.