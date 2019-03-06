|
Judy K. Ruckman
Springfield - Mrs. Judy K. (Arnold) Ruckman, age 74, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away on March 2, 2019 in her home, after a long battle with kidney and heart disease. She was born on April 29, 1944 to James and Gladys (Keltner) Arnold.
Judy graduated from Central High School, from the Class of 1962. She married Larry Ruckman on June 4, 1962, and to this union they had two girls, Stacy Lee and Susan Kay. Larry and Judy celebrated 51 years together. They were great car collectors and every time Larry would buy a car, he was sure to stop at the jewelry store before going home. They opened CIR Electric at which Judy worked for 25 years. After Larry's retirement Judy worked for the Willard School system for ten years, before she too retired.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; a daughter, Stacy; her parents; and a brother.
Survivors include her daughter and husband, Susan and Ron Stafford; granddaughter, Kaylee Stafford; grandson, Tanner Stafford and friend Autumn Williams; a sister in law and her husband, Kathy and Phil Turner; an adopted daughter and husband, Lisa and Shane Gordon; and many other close friends and family.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic, Missouri. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Springfield. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 6, 2019