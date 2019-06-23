|
|
Judy Marie Chiles
Republic - Judith Marie Chiles,68, of Republic, MO passed away on June 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Joshua. Judy is survived by her husband, Kenny, two sons, Zack and Jake, two grandchildren, Kylie and Hannah, four great-grandchildren, one brother, Don VanHise and his wife Gayla and a host of numerous relatives.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Service will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on June 23, 2019