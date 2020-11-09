Judy Rae Yarnell



Springfield - Judy Rae Yarnell, 76, Springfield, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, with her loving daughters by her side.



Judy was born in Rolla, Missouri in 1944, the oldest daughter of Ray and Jewell (Graham) Ellis. She grew up in Licking and graduated from Licking High School. Following graduation, she was united in marriage to Gerald Yarnell. From this union they had three children, Becky, Tammy, and Jerry.



Judy's work career spanned more than 40 years. Upon moving to Springfield after marriage, she was employed at Southwestern Bell as a switchboard operator. When the family relocated to Branson, Judy worked as a teller for Security Bank. In 1978, the family moved back to Springfield, where Judy began what became a twenty-five year career with General Electric, where many of her co-workers also became wonderful lifelong friends. Judy was a charter member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. She was also actively involved in the New Beginnings ladies small group class.



Known as JuJu by her family, she most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, the loves of her life. She spent countless hours cheering them on at their various activities.



JuJu had a green thumb. She was known for her beautiful flower gardens that were the envy of all her neighbors, friends, and family. She was also a phenomenal cook and always willing to share a good recipe. In her latter days JuJu was praised for her witty sense of humor and kind heart. She will be dearly missed by all.



Left to cherish the memory of Judy's life are family: daughter Becky (Marc) Herron; daughter Tammy (Shaun) Dickerson; daughter-in-law Crystal Yarnell; grandchildren: Tandee (Greg) Ferguson, Danika (Tristan) Wolf, Victory (Elisabeth) Dickerson, Riley Herron, Kayla Herron, Fallon Yarnell, Torrance Yarnell, Tristan Yarnell, Grace Yarnell; sister Jane (Herman) Hall, and countless loving nieces and nephews.



Preceding Judy in death were parents Ray and Jewell Ellis; and son Jerry Yarnell.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, November 13, 2020 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. A visitation will precede the service at 10:00 am. Burial will follow services at 2:00 pm at Licking Cemetery, Licking, Missouri.



Memorial contributions in Judy's name may be made to Pregnancy Support Center, PO Box 373, Lebanon, MO 65536.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store