Julia Austin
West Plains - Julia Austin, daughter of Ersel and Berma Clinkingbeard of Ava, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in West Plains, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Austin, her parents and sister Eleanor. Julia is survived by her daughter Deborah Preston Nesbitt (Bill Nesbitt), grandsons James Christopher Preston and Austin Jay Preston. She is also survived by her brother and his wife, Bud and Lavelle Clinkingbeard and their son Andrew. Julia was a life-long educator starting in a one-room school at age 19. She taught in the Springfield Public Schools, and was West Plain's first elementary school physical education teacher and first elementary school counselor. After retirement, Julia continued to share her knowledge and many skills with friends and family until shortly before her death. The family would like to thank Lindel Kinder for the many years of love and care that she gave to Julia.
In lieu of flowers or funeral services, the family requests that Julia be honored by contributions to the Gene and Julia Austin Grizzly Basketball Endowment Scholarship. Contributions can be mailed to MSU West Plains, 128 Garfield, Development Department, West Plains, MO 65775 or submitted online at the MSU West Plains website.
A visitation will be held Thursday June 27, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Carter Funeral Home in West Plains.
Published in the News-Leader on June 25, 2019