Julia Catherine Meadows Matney Forman
Julia Catherine Meadows Matney Forman

Aurora - Julia Catherine Meadows Matney Forman passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born July 31, 1925, on a farm in rural Kansas.

Her faith was an important part of her life, and she accepted Jesus into her life when she was 12 years old. After graduating from Fall River, Kansas, High School in 1943, she was certified to teach school. She taught school for two years in a one room schoolhouse with 12 students in 4 grades. She rode a horse from her home on the farm 3 miles each way to school daily. For two summers, during WWII, she worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" at a Boeing Plant in Wichita, Kansas, riveting sheet metal on the B-29 Bomber.

Julia was a resident of Aurora for 57 years and owned and operated Matney's clothing store from 1958 until she closed it and retired in 1993. She was active in many areas of the Aurora United Methodist Church and the Aurora community. She served as Grand Marshal of the Annual Houn Dawg days parade. In 2015, she sold her home in Aurora and moved to Springfield to be closer to her children. She lived at the Gardens Senior Living Apartments for 5 years.

Upon her death, she is survived by one sister, Delpha Peterson, and her five children, Donald Ray and Kytyn Matney, Cynthia Kay and Kent Fleming, Joyce Ann and Bill Kastler, Ida Marie and Eldon Erwin, and Phillip Lynn and Rondel Matney. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home in Aurora. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Maple Park Cemetery in Aurora.

In light of the concerns on group gatherings due to COVID-19, masks will be required at the visitation and social distancing will be required at the visitation and the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Julia's name to the ALMS Fund at the Aurora United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.CraftonCantrellFuneralHome.com.




Published in News-Leader from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home Inc
303 S Jefferson Ave
Aurora, MO 65605
(417) 678-2144
Memories & Condolences
