Julia Faye Dean
CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR
JULIA FAYE (JACOBS) DEAN
Edward Dean and Virginia Dean Wetterau invite the family and friends of our mother, Julia ("Judy") Dean, to celebrate her life with us on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Rolla, Missouri, located at 801 North Cedar Street.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:15 pm. The service will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Everyone is encouraged to wear bright, cheerful clothes to reflect the happiness Judy enjoyed, the thousands of daffodils she planted, and the joyous Easter season.
Judy passed away peacefully during a heavy and beautiful snowstorm on Monday, December 16, 2019, with her children holding her hands. She was born October 27, 1926, in Huntington Beach, California. She was the only child of Roy Ellsworth Jacobs and Ona Olive Davis Jacobs.
The Jacobs family first lived in Whittier, California where Judy enjoyed tap dancing, drama, and long weekend bike rides past miles of orange groves to the beach. In Judy's sophomore year, the Jacobs family moved to Stoutland, Missouri, where Judy was a cheerleader and played the lead in the senior play all three years.
She studied English and Drama at Drury College in Springfield, Missouri.
On August 4, 1946, Judy married Warren E. Dean at the First Baptist Church in Lebanon, Missouri. Warren and Judy moved to the Marianas Islands of Guam and Saipan for six years. She served as a Grey Lady at the Guam Naval Hospital and taught children's classes on Saipan for the American Baptist Missionary Society.
Warren and Judy had four children, W. Edward Dean (Ed), Roy Jacobs Dean (Jake), Virginia Dean Wetterau (Ginny), and Chester Roy Dean (Chessie). Jake died at three weeks of age and Chessie died at two years, seven months.
The Dean family returned to the United States in 1954 to live in Lebanon, Missouri. In 1956, the family moved to Rolla, Missouri where Warren built the Hillcrest Shopping Center near the intersection of Highways 63 and 72. Judy lived in Rolla for 60 years until age 90. She moved to St. Louis, Missouri following shoulder surgery for nursing and rehabilitation until her passing at age 93.
Judy was a very active member of the First Baptist Church of Rolla, Chapter KU of P.E.O., Club TEAC, Kappa Delta Sorority and Kappa Delta Alumnae Advisor, and Phelps County Panhellenic. She taught Sunday school for many years and served on the building committee at the First Baptist Church. She enjoyed serving as a Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scouts Brownie leader. She was the president of her children's Parent Teacher Associations for more years than she cared to remember.
Judy loved teaching Sunday school and vacation bible school, gardening, hiking, travels near and far, ethnic foods, reading, painting, theater, tennis, water skiing and snow skiing. Her greatest happiness, however, came from spending time with her family and friends. She doted on her three grandchildren and her two great-grandsons.
Judy was the best mother any child could hope to have. She was a warm and loving grandmother, aunt and a cherished friend. She was an empathetic listener to all who turned to her for support. She was a wonderful storyteller who could brighten the heart and spirits of those in need. Her eyes were sparkling as was her personality. She always wore a smile. She was an optimist. She believed in the sayings "make lemonade out of lemons" and "bloom where you are planted".
Judy is survived and missed deeply by her husband, Warren Dean, age 96, of Rolla, her son and son-in-law, Edward Dean and Valentino Ortiz, of San Francisco, California, her daughter and son-in-law, Virginia and Mark Wetterau of Laguna Niguel, California, her grandchildren, Stephen Wetterau and his wife, Jennifer, of Costa Mesa, California, Elizabeth Wetterau Bakman and her husband, Shaymus, of Fresno, California, and Olivia Wetterau Luce and her husband, Bryn, of Santa Monica, California. She is also survived by her great-grandsons, Dean Bakman and Cole Bakman, her three nieces, Lori, Linda, and Melanie Dean, and by her four nephews, Matthew, Michael and Bruce Ralston and Lester M. Dean, Jr.
Julia was buried in the Lebanon, Missouri Cemetery on December 20th, 2019 near her parents, Roy and Ona Jacobs, her parents-in-law Chester and Pearl Dean, and beside her sons, Jake and Chessie Dean.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made in Julia's name to The Russell House, P.O. Box 2259, Rolla, Missouri 65401, which was established by one of Judy's dearest friends, Dr. Barbara Russell, as a shelter for women and children suffering from domestic abuse.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 2 to Apr. 1, 2020